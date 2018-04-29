Grambling Softball Edged by Southern in Pitchers' Duel

GRAMBLING, La. | All it took was a pair of doubles in the eighth inning as the Grambling State University softball team dropped a heartbreaker to rival Southern, 1-0, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on Sunday afternoon at the GSU Softball Complex.

Gambling State (11-27 overall and 1-15 SWAC) nearly broke the scoreless tie in the opening inning, as Mercedes Williams singled with one out and advanced to second on a Morgan Adams base hit. With two outs, Tia Coleman singled up the middle, but Williams was called out at home trying to score.

Southern (16-21, 8-9) broke free in the top of the eighth when Kiara Suttles doubled to open the frame and advanced to third on a passed ball. With one double, Jamari Greer doubled to the wall in left to plate Suttles from third to give the Jaguars a 1-0 advantage.

The Lady Tigers went down in order in the bottom of the frame to give Southern the slim, 1-0, victory.

Inside The Numbers

* Grambling State finished with four hits, committed a pair of errors and stranded five baserunners.

* Mercedes Williams, Morgan Adams, Tia Coleman and Monique Smith each recorded one hit.

* Caitlin McDowell (7-13) pitched all eight innings to take the loss in her final collegiate home game. She surrendered one run on five hits, with three walks and three strikeouts.

* Southern registered one run on five hits, committed one error and left eight on base.

* Aubrion James (10-10) picked up the win in eight innings of work. She scattered four hits, walked three and struck out two.

* Jamani Greer had the lone RBI, with a double to plate Kiara Suttles in the top of the eighth inning.

