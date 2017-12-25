Former Ruston Star Speaks on LSU's Upcoming Date with Notre Dame

Michael Bonnette (@LSUBonnette)

Assoc. Athletic Director/Communications

BATON ROUGE – Two of college football’s most storied programs will meet in a bowl game for the fourth time when 17th-ranked LSU faces 14th-ranked Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl presented by Overton’s on New Year’s Day in Orlando.

LSU will be making its second consecutive trip, and fifth overall, to the Citrus Bowl, while Notre Dame will play in the bowl for the first time.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to play an outstanding Notre Dame team in the Citrus Bowl,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “This will be a tremendous challenge for our team. It’s going to be a big, physical football game. It will be a tremendous matchup, and we are looking forward to being in the Citrus Bowl again.”



“Anytime you play Notre Dame, you have great respect for them and what they’ve accomplished through the years as a program. I watched them play several times this year. They played Georgia very tough and they beat some very good football teams. I have played against them numerous times during my career and they are always a well-coached with big-time athletes.”

The Citrus Bowl will be nationally televised by ABC with a noon CT kickoff from Camping World Stadium (65,000). The game will also be streamed on WatchESPN, and will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Tickets in LSU's sections of the stadium are available at www.LSUtix.net.