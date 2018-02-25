Crusaders Advance to Quarterfinals with Win over Northside Christian

By: Chris Demirdjian

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 06:42 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 06:42 PM CST

Claiborne Christian defeats Northside Christian 64-50.

With the victory, the No. 8 seeded Crusaders meet top-ranked Jehovah-Jireh in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected