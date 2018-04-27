Cedar Creek, Claiborne Christian Come Up Victorious on Thursday
SCORES:
(DIVISION IV)
(1) CEDAR CREEK 14, (8) SACRED HEART 0 F/5
(DIVISION V)
(4) CLAIBORNE CHRISTIAN 16, (5) FAMILY CHRISTIAN 0 F/3
