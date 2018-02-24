Curling team fueled by fans' support

By: Patrick Tolbert

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 08:56 AM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 08:56 AM CST

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) - The United States won a historic gold medal early Saturday morning US time as the men's curling team slid into a win.

Jack Doles caught up with the men, and their biggest littlest fan, in Olympic Park.

 

