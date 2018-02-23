Weekend Events; Friday Feb. 24

WEST MONROE, La. -

Friday & Saturday

Original Traveling Black Inventors Museum

The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum in Monroe, LA will

celebrate Black History Month and feature the Original Traveling Black Inventors Museum. The

theme is “Proud of the History, Time for us to Make History”. Students, tourists, and visitors

from the northeast area are invited to view a collection and display of artifacts of past and present

inventions of people of color that have made our lives better every day. The main objective is to

educate and inspire our youth to be the future inventors, engineers, and scientists by cultivating

their minds and studying the wonders of innovation.

Hours : 10:00 AM- 3:00 PM

Address : Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum

1051 Chennault Park Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-8889

North Louisiana Quilters Guild 2018 Quilt Show

Come enjoy this Quilt Show and its array of Vendors. There will be over 300 quilts and novelty

items on display. Sixteen vendors plus guild stores will offer every kind of quilting essentials and

more. Hourly demonstrations will let guests learn new techniques in sewing and quilting. Plus,

for a donation of $1, you can be entered in the drawing for 2 full size quilts. Or, you can take

your chances at our brand new River Raffle. Bring your sewing friends and enjoy the colorful

delights of quilts!

Hours : 10:00 AM- 4:00 PM

Address : Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210

Phone : 318-329-2225

Smoke on the Mountain

Smoke on the Mountain tells the story of a Saturday Night Gospel at a country church in North

Carolina's Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen bluegrass songs played and

sung by making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. Pastor Oglethorpe ,the young

and enthusiastic minister of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, has enlisted the Sanders Family in

effort to bring his congregation into the "modern world." Though they try to appear perfect in the

eyes of a congregation who wants to be inspired by their song, one thing after another goes awry

and they reveal their true - and hilariously imperfect natures. by the evening's end, the Sanders

Family have endeared themselves to us by revealing their weaknesses and allowing us to share in

their triumphs.

Hours : 7pm Friday and Saturday

Cost : $30 for Adults/ $10 for Students plus tax

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-323-6681

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday

ULM Warhawks VS Northern Kentucky

The ULM Warhawks baseball team will be facing Northern Kentucky on Feb.23rd at 6:00 PM,

Feb 24th at 1:00 PM, & Feb 25th at 1:00 PM.

Date(s) : 02/23/2018 - 02/25/2018

Hours : Feb.23rd at 6:00 PM, Feb 24th at 1:00 PM, & Feb 25th at 1:00 PM

Address : ULM Warhawk Field

Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/?path=baseball

Friday

Cooley House Foundation Speaker Series presents Gunny Harboe

Gunny Harboe, acclaimed preservationist and lead architect of the restoration of Unity Temple in

Oak Park, Illinois, will present the transformative restoration that has returned this internationally

significant work of architecture to its original appearance while giving it new life for its

congregation and for the thousands of Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiasts who come to see it from

around world.

Hours : 6pm

Cost : Free

Address : Emy-Lou Biedenharn Recital Hall

700 University Ave, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-329-2237

Saturday

ENOUGH

A morning of faith, food, and fitness. With well-known author of The Wellness Revelation, Alisa

Keeton, you will enjoy a workout for any fitness level, a healthy brunch, praise and worship, and

a motivating message.

Hours : 8:30 am- 11:30 am

Cost : $15/$25

Address : Fair Park Baptist Church

4412 White's Ferry Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-396-6306

37th Annual Black History Parade

Enjoy marching units, schools, churches, car clubs, motorcycle clubs and horse clubs! The

parade rolls down Washington Street to North 4th to DeSiard Street and will end at Eastgate

Plaza. The line up starts at 7:00am and the parade begins at 10:00am.

Date(s) : 02/24/2018 - 02/24/2018

Hours : 10:00 AM

Address : Downtown Monroe

100 DeSiard Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Black Heritage Festival

Here is an opportunity to enjoy family fun, food, and entertainment taking place following the

Renaissance Black History Parade, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Space for vendors, crafts, games,

and food trucks are available. Be a part of this year's theme "Walking into History". The event is

free and open to the public. If you need information for booth space, contact CITIES.

Hours : 1:00 PM -4:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Monroe Farmers' Market

1212 Washington St, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : (318) 329-2225

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2121473688086628/

Prehistoric-styled pottery crafting

Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in a ranger-led

demonstration of crafting prehistoric-styled pottery similar to the pieces which the Native

Americans fashioned more than 3,500 years ago. The event will begin with the demonstration

and then visitors can create their own pottery. Attendees can try their hand at creating items such

as figurines, decorated artistic objects, coiled clay pots, and clay pipes – inspired by those that

have been excavated from the site. All of the clay and other materials needed for making this

primitive pottery will be provided, so no special equipment is required except your hands and

creativity. It is recommended to wear or bring appropriate clothes for working with potentially

messy clay.

Hours : 10:30 AM- 12:00 PM

Cost : $4, Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge

Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site

6859 Highway 577, Pioneer, LA 71266

Phone : 888-926-5492

Saturday& Sunday

Seussical, the Musical

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that

contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many

"thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of

naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible

Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, the intrepid

Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family,

and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Public Performances: Feb. 24 at 2 & 7

PM, Feb. 25 at 3 PM, Mar. 3 at 2 & 7 PM, Mar. 4 at 3 PM

Date(s) : 02/24/2018 - 02/25/2018

Cost : Students & Kids- $10 Adults- $14

Address : Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts

1300 1/2 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-812-7922

Website : http://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1

Guided Canoe Trip

Join us for a guided canoe trip out to the Eagles' nest. Pre-registration required if you need to rent

a canoe or kayak. $10/person. Call 387-1114 to register.

Date(s) : 02/25/2018 - 02/25/2018

Hours : 11 am Saturday and 1:30 PM Sunday

Cost : $10

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-387-1114