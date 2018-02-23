Weekend Events; Friday Feb. 24
Friday & Saturday
Original Traveling Black Inventors Museum
The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum in Monroe, LA will
celebrate Black History Month and feature the Original Traveling Black Inventors Museum. The
theme is “Proud of the History, Time for us to Make History”. Students, tourists, and visitors
from the northeast area are invited to view a collection and display of artifacts of past and present
inventions of people of color that have made our lives better every day. The main objective is to
educate and inspire our youth to be the future inventors, engineers, and scientists by cultivating
their minds and studying the wonders of innovation.
Hours : 10:00 AM- 3:00 PM
Address : Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum
1051 Chennault Park Drive, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-342-8889
North Louisiana Quilters Guild 2018 Quilt Show
Come enjoy this Quilt Show and its array of Vendors. There will be over 300 quilts and novelty
items on display. Sixteen vendors plus guild stores will offer every kind of quilting essentials and
more. Hourly demonstrations will let guests learn new techniques in sewing and quilting. Plus,
for a donation of $1, you can be entered in the drawing for 2 full size quilts. Or, you can take
your chances at our brand new River Raffle. Bring your sewing friends and enjoy the colorful
delights of quilts!
Hours : 10:00 AM- 4:00 PM
Address : Monroe Civic Center
401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210
Phone : 318-329-2225
Smoke on the Mountain
Smoke on the Mountain tells the story of a Saturday Night Gospel at a country church in North
Carolina's Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen bluegrass songs played and
sung by making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. Pastor Oglethorpe ,the young
and enthusiastic minister of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, has enlisted the Sanders Family in
effort to bring his congregation into the "modern world." Though they try to appear perfect in the
eyes of a congregation who wants to be inspired by their song, one thing after another goes awry
and they reveal their true - and hilariously imperfect natures. by the evening's end, the Sanders
Family have endeared themselves to us by revealing their weaknesses and allowing us to share in
their triumphs.
Hours : 7pm Friday and Saturday
Cost : $30 for Adults/ $10 for Students plus tax
Address : Strauss Theatre Center
1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-323-6681
Friday, Saturday, & Sunday
ULM Warhawks VS Northern Kentucky
The ULM Warhawks baseball team will be facing Northern Kentucky on Feb.23rd at 6:00 PM,
Feb 24th at 1:00 PM, & Feb 25th at 1:00 PM.
Date(s) : 02/23/2018 - 02/25/2018
Hours : Feb.23rd at 6:00 PM, Feb 24th at 1:00 PM, & Feb 25th at 1:00 PM
Address : ULM Warhawk Field
Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-342-1000
Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/?path=baseball
Friday
Cooley House Foundation Speaker Series presents Gunny Harboe
Gunny Harboe, acclaimed preservationist and lead arGunny Harboe, acclaimed preservationist and lead architect of the restoration of Unity Temple in
Oak Park, Illinois, will present the transformative restoration that has returned this internationally
significant work of architecture to its original appearance while giving it new life for its
congregation and for the thousands of Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiasts who come to see it from
around world.
Hours : 6pm
Cost : Free
Address : Emy-Lou Biedenharn Recital Hall
700 University Ave, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : 318-329-2237
Saturday
ENOUGH
A morning of faith, food, and fitness. With well-known author of The Wellness Revelation, Alisa
Keeton, you will enjoy a workout for any fitness level, a healthy brunch, praise and worship, and
a motivating message.
Hours : 8:30 am- 11:30 am
Cost : $15/$25
Address : Fair Park Baptist Church
4412 White's Ferry Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : 318-396-6306
37th Annual Black History Parade
Enjoy marching units, schools, churches, car clubs, motorcycle clubs and horse clubs! The
parade rolls down Washington Street to North 4th to DeSiard Street and will end at Eastgate
Plaza. The line up starts at 7:00am and the parade begins at 10:00am.
Date(s) : 02/24/2018 - 02/24/2018
Hours : 10:00 AM
Address : Downtown Monroe
100 DeSiard Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Black Heritage Festival
Here is an opportunity to enjoy family fun, food, and entertainment taking place following the
Renaissance Black History Parade, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Space for vendors, crafts, games,
and food trucks are available. Be a part of this year's theme "Walking into History". The event is
free and open to the public. If you need information for booth space, contact CITIES.
Hours : 1:00 PM -4:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Monroe Farmers' Market
1212 Washington St, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : (318) 329-2225
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2121473688086628/
Prehistoric-styled pottery crafting
Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in a ranger-led
demonstration of crafting prehistoric-styled pottery similar to the pieces which the Native
Americans fashioned more than 3,500 years ago. The event will begin with the demonstration
and then visitors can create their own pottery. Attendees can try their hand at creating items such
as figurines, decorated artistic objects, coiled clay pots, and clay pipes – inspired by those that
have been excavated from the site. All of the clay and other materials needed for making this
primitive pottery will be provided, so no special equipment is required except your hands and
creativity. It is recommended to wear or bring appropriate clothes for working with potentially
messy clay.
Hours : 10:30 AM- 12:00 PM
Cost : $4, Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge
Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site
6859 Highway 577, Pioneer, LA 71266
Phone : 888-926-5492
Saturday& Sunday
Seussical, the Musical
The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that
contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many
"thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of
naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible
Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, the intrepid
Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family,
and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Public Performances: Feb. 24 at 2 & 7
PM, Feb. 25 at 3 PM, Mar. 3 at 2 & 7 PM, Mar. 4 at 3 PM
Date(s) : 02/24/2018 - 02/25/2018
Cost : Students & Kids- $10 Adults- $14
Address : Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts
1300 1/2 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-812-7922
Website : http://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1
Guided Canoe Trip
Join us for a guided canoe trip out to the Eagles' nest. Pre-registration required if you need to rent
a canoe or kayak. $10/person. Call 387-1114 to register.
Date(s) : 02/25/2018 - 02/25/2018
Hours : 11 am Saturday and 1:30 PM Sunday
Cost : $10
Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge
480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-387-1114
