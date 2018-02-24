Women on high alert after West Monroe rape suspect gets caught

WEST MONROE, La. - A man is behind bars, but not before he could strike fear in the women of West Monroe.

Preying on his victims in broad daylight.



"It's scary to think that you can't come to town and feel comfortable [without] fear for your life or feel you're going to be violated in some way," Calhoun resident, Elizabeth Warford said.



Investigators say 27-yar-old Daniel Hammitt's first attack actually happened right here in office depot on blanchard street. Then he made his way to glenwood medical mall where he raped an 86-year-old woman in her car. But West Monroe PD caught up to him a day later when two ladies made a phone call from the walgreens nearby.



Even though Hammitt was caught women in West Monroe are taking extreme caution--but these two ladies say others thinking of doing the same crime better think twice.



West Monroe resident, Amy Clark carries a .380 semi-automatic gun, a long bladed-knife and mace.

They refuse to be victims.

That means being ready.

"This is what would make you want to carry your gun with you even on a daily basis," Warford said.

Amy Clark says it's not enough--though--to have the weapons--you need training to handle emergencies.

"You need to be comfortable and confident when the time comes that it's just second nature," Clark said.

"When you need it you don't need to be fumbling for it you need to have it," Warford said.

Warford used to only carry protection sometimes.

"I have things at home for protection but I don't have them with me today."

She says now that's going to change.

"It doesn't matter if you're going to the grocery store, Hobby Lobby, the medical mall to get your exam you need something," Warford said.

They hope the time never comes where they have to use deadly force.

"I wouldn't want go for the gun unless it was absolutely a life threatening situation," Clark said.

However, if that day does comes they'll be more than prepared.

For more information on self-defense in the area contact the West Monroe Police Department of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.