West Monroe man charged with 30 counts of molestation of a juvenile

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Monroe, La.-- - Every day countless cars whiz by a home off of Highway 15 in West Monroe.

The drivers unaware of the disturbing crimes that police said occurred behind it's pink walls.

"That's the scary part, you never know what's going on behind closed doors," community member Regina Moffit said.

Authorities said 47-year-old Tommy Manchester had sex with a juvenile that was underage.

In one case, investigators discovered he recorded it on video.

"It does scare me, but shock me? No because you can live with a person for 50 years and never know that person at all," Moffit added.

This mother knows the pain all too well.

A family member's boyfriend molested her daughter when she was just four years old.

"They can be one person during the night time and another person during the day," Moffit said.

It's abuse, that might still be hidden, if investigators weren't already searching Manchester's home.

Arrest reports from last December allege that he had more than $50,000 worth of stolen items, including a trailer, power tools and a Polaris UTV on his property.

"You don't deserve to be around kids like that, nor do you deserve to be around people," Moffit added.

She said it's a reminder to encourage your children to always feel free to come forward and speak up.

"You never know, one day that could be your baby that you're having to testify in front of a courtroom for. Been there done that," Moffit said.

Manchester is charged with 30 counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of video voyeurism and possession of stolen things.

He's currently being held without bond.