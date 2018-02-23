Vixen Water System to receive millions from federal government

Caldwell Parish - Water as brown as tea. Water that many claim smells like rotten eggs.

That's what residents in Caldwell parish have been dealing with off and on for years.



However, that may be about to change. Caldwell parish is set to receive 3.1 million federal dollars from the U.S. Agriculture Department to improve the water system.



"We've had a lot of things that we've done to try to get rid of the color and the odor and now that they've required us to have higher levels of chlorine," resident Paula Womack said. "It's gotten rid of the color and most of the odor."

Lifelong resident Paula Womack is ready to see what changes the money will make.

2.2 million is a grant and 1 million dollars is a loan to be paid back over 40 years at 2.125% interest. The grant and loan is just the beginning. Congressman Dr. Ralph Abraham has proposed a bill intended to help local government deal directly with the federal government to find funding.

"Whether that's a road or a bridge, water infrastructure, or rural broadband," said Abraham. "Take the state out of it. Take as much of the federal government out of it as you can, and let the local people do what they know needs to be done with that money."