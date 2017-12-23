Unrestrained Rayville Woman Killed in Crash

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (12-22-17) - Earlier today, a single vehicle crash killed a woman from Rayville, LA. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11:35 a.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 4 at LA Hwy 863. The crash involved a 2000 Ford pickup, driven by 30-year-old Michael Dewitt Barnett of Newellton, LA. The Ford was eastbound on LA Hwy 4 when Barnett lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle began overturning.

Barnett was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He received moderate injuries and was transported to St. Francis Medical Center for treatment. His only passenger, identified as 28-year-old Tamrah Wagner, was transported to Franklin Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

In 2017, Troop F has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 37 deaths.