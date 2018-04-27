Union County Sheriff's Office says they collect unused prescription drugs 24/7

UNION COUNTY, Ar. - 2018 April 27

This weekend is the marking of the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, but the Union County Sheriff's Office says every day of the year they make it a point to collect prescription drugs.

In their lobby, there's a box labeled for returns.

"Someone who has a lot of pills or medication at their residence that they no longer use or want to get rid of, they can bring it up here and put it in this bin," said Lt. Walter Bass, Union County Sheriff's Office.

They say they have dealt with many cases where people have become hooked on prescription drugs, so they make it a point to make the drug box accessible to the community.

"If you want to bring something up here and the doors are locked outside by the lobby, there's a phone right out by the lobby. Pick the phone up and call and somebody will come out here and assist with somebody who's trying to bring medication up here."

The Union County Sheriff's Office says just two years ago there were over twenty thousand overdoses for opioid use in the nation.

Fifteen thousand of them were illegal use of opioids.

They say it is important to get rid of your unused drugs.

"It deters children and teenagers from wanting to experiment with pills that they see laying around the house and are no longer using."

But most of all they want the community to know they are concerned and if they need to give back any drug, they can always visit the sheriff's office.



Click here to find your location for drop off.