Union County organization sets up "mall" to act as supplement for foster parents

EL DORADO, Ark. - Mayela Tom fills her bag with diapers and other necessities.

It's something she's been doing for three years now.

Since October 2015 this facility has been a constant shoulder to lean on for her.

"You contact the call, and say it's 7 pm and I have this child in my home, and I really need some clothing. I really need some shoes."

Just three years ago, she became a foster parent and has since had 18 kids in and out of her home, but she says the money she gets for fostering children just isn't enough, and that's where the call in union county picks up the slack.

"Not only that, we have a place here that if I need diapers, I can come and get diapers."

The Call Mall is a supplement for foster parents in Union County.

From hair products to high chairs, the door is always open for foster parents in need.

"We have a small clothing closet," said Debbie Gaul, The Call Mall Coordinator. "We have what we call our equipment closet in which we store maybe car seats, extra high chairs, and even some cribs."

With over 80 kids in union county and only 14 homes actively accepting kids, they want the call to be like a family-- and an overall support system.

"As a foster parent, you're doing that with your heart to help somebody else out with the hope and intention that re-unification comes down the road, and so this is very important in the sense that our foster parents only receive a small stipend a month," said Gaul.

And for parents like Mayella, they are thankful that they have that support they need to give their foster children all the things they need.