U of A Students Say It's Time to Address Drug Problem on Campus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) - A University of Arkansas professor was arrested for drug charges the same week students are working to address the problem.

46-year-old, Justin Nolan is facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.

He has stepped down as an Anthropology chair, and is currently on administrative leave.

Thursday, the Associated Student Government hosted a panel to address the issue. ASG had planned the panel long before Nolan's arrest.

"It's close to home, and now more than ever we have to have our voices heard," said Lexi Roberson, a freshman at the U of A.

All week ASG has been bringing awareness to opioid and substance abuse.

Robertson said it's crucial students like herself show up to these discussions.

"There's never really been anything like this before, and when something like this comes up I think it's vital that we support it." said Roberston.

Victoria Seaton, a pharmacist who spoke on the panel, said the epidemic doesn't discriminate against age, sex or race.

"This crisis didn't happen over night, and it's definitely not going to be remedied over night," said Seaton.

Roberson said she believes the most change will be made from students looking for a solution.

"Often times you see that adults are the ones behind these movements, but in reality, the biggest movements do come from kids a lot of the times," said Robertson.

These students are using this week as motivation to be better, especially with what happened to one of their former professors.

"You never want to see anybody of any age or a part of your university or town go through that. So, of course that's shocking to see," said Robertson.

Arkansas State Drug Director, Kirk Lane, said he's glad to be working with college students to turn this crisis around.

"We're trying to empower them, and give them an understanding of the education that's out there and understand the actual facts and figures," said Lane.

One key thing he wants everyone, especially students, to know about is the Joshua Pauley Law. It acts as an immunity act to someone experiencing an overdose.

"It's real important now that we get that information out there, so they know they have options. We still find some resistance to call," said Lane. "When they are experiencing an overdose, or with somebody that's experiencing an overdose.. to call law enforcement to come and help them and save them."

Lane said movements like what ASG is doing is what will make a dent in this epidemic.

"We're faced with the generation that created it and we're hoping with the next generation we can teach to solve it," said Lane.

Moving forward, ASG is focusing on bringing a collegiate recovery programs so students don't have to leave campus to get help.