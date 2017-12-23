BASTROP, La. (12/22/17) - Cousin speaks: Around 4 a.m. this morning the Bastrop Fire Department responded to a house fire on Broadax Avenue.

Inside the home were a grandmother, a mother, and two children. Margene Williams, 56, and Samarion Galvin,8, didn't make it out of the home alive. The mother Samantha Galvin and her two year old daughter were able to escape to safety.

"I'm always at my auntie's house, my auntie [is] a loving [and] caring person, she always tried to keep us together. I'm here every night and tonight she wasn't here and it hurts. I wasn't here to pull her out or save her," said cousin of the family Deandre Minor.

Minor said Williams was the glue for their family. "If you were down she'd cheer you up, y'all get into it she want y'all together. If my family ever had [any] communication [issues] she'd get us to sit down and talk it out, love one another, hug one another, always. She tried to keep everyone up the best way she knew how," said Minor.

Minor also said his little cousin Samarion Galvin was an amazing child and only wanted one thing for Christmas, "He was a fun little boy and it hurts, he wanted a PlayStation 4 so bad for Christmas, and I told him I was going to get it, that's all he wanted. Get me a PlayStation 4 cousin [he said]."

Minor says he will never get his aunt and cousin back so he has a message for everyone, "If you got some loved ones keep them close, tell them you love them everyday. Check on them on the regular, check on them through the night, anything. Let them know you care for them. If they ask you to do something, like my little cousin wanted a PlayStation 4 for Christmas, get it for them, if you got that one more chance to keep them happy."

The state fire marshal's are still investigating the case. All they know at the moment is that there were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire.

Two people are reported dead after a house caught fire in Bastrop Friday morning.

State Fire Marshal investigators are still examining the fire that happened early Friday morning in Bastrop that claimed the life of a grandmother and her grandson.

Two other family members managed to escape serious injury.

Investigators responded to 320 Broadnax Avenue in Bastrop after fire crews were dispatched at approximately 4:00 a.m. Friday morning to the address in reference to a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters forced entry into the residence where they found the bodies of 56-year-old Margene Williams and her grandson, 8-year-old Samarion Galvin, in a bedroom of the wood-framed home, which suffered moderate to significant damage.

The victims’ bodies were released to the Morehouse Parish Coroner for autopsy after being examined by investigators. It was reported that Williams suffered from diminished mobility.

The two surviving occupants, Samantha Galvin, 24, and her 2-year-old daughter were transported to Morehouse General Hospital where they were treated and released.

While no official cause of the fire has been determined, investigators have established that the fire originated in the area of the living room of the structure, which had no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

This investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.