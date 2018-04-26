Local News

THURSDAY AT 10: Escaping the Fire

By: Sharon Cummings

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 02:00 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 02:20 PM CDT

MONROE, La. - (4/26/18) There have been a large number of fatal fires reported in the Arklamiss this year.

Sadly, many of the lives lost, could have been prevented.

Our Natasha Williams takes a look at how local firefighters are helping our community make sure they have an escape plan.

Tune in for this special tonight on NBC 10 News at 10.

