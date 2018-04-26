THURSDAY AT 10: Escaping the Fire
MONROE, La. - (4/26/18) There have been a large number of fatal fires reported in the Arklamiss this year.
Sadly, many of the lives lost, could have been prevented.
Our Natasha Williams takes a look at how local firefighters are helping our community make sure they have an escape plan.
Tune in for this special tonight on NBC 10 News at 10.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
