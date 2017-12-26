Teen arrested for Christmas night murder

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

MONROE, La.- - (12/26/2017) Monroe Police have arrested a Monroe teen for allegedly shooting and killing a person on Christmas. Investigators tell us at11:23 p.m. on December 25th, police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of McKeen Place inside the Shadow Forest Apartments.

When police arrived, they found a man dead. Police say they got information that tied 17-year-old Isaiah Smart to the crime. After mirandizing Smart, police say he confessed to shooting and killing the victim by shooting him once in the chest. Smart was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Second Degree Murder. Police have not yet identified the victim.