Suspected Maine cop killer captured after 4 days on the run

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine - (FOX News) The man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Maine deputy was in custody after a four-day intense manhunt, police said.

John Williams, 29, was captured by authorities Saturday.

Williams is accused of fatally shooting Cpl. Eugene Cole, 62, of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. The corporal was killed around 1:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock, Maine located about 30 miles north of the state capital of Augusta.

Williams has a lengthy criminal background. He was arrested in March for carrying a firearm without a license.

Following the shooting, Williams allegedly stole Cole's cruiser and then robbed a convenience store, officials said. After fleeing the store, he reportedly abandoned the vehicle, which was found around 5 a.m., officials said.

The announcement of Williams’ capture came just minutes following a press briefing where Cole’s widow pleaded with Williams to turn himself him.

“This is all that we’re asking of you. Please, please talk to us,” the widow said.

Cole was a member of the sheriff's office for 13 years and had a son, according to authorities. His funeral is slated for Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The corporal’s death is the first in 29 years a Maine officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster called the fallen officer an "outstanding employee, one of the finest deputies." By Kathleen Joyce, FOX News

Fox News' Travis Fedschun, Elizabeth Zwirz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.