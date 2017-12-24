Slidell man arrested for making threat against local church

Michael Scheidt WVLA - BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) - A Slidell man was arrested after making threats against a local church.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office apprehended Dusty Gerchow, 37 for terrorizing after he made threats against a Slidell church.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, an individual contacted them in reference to someone threatening to kill members of the Slidell's Open Arms Ministry Church.

Patrol deputies along with members of the Crisis Intervention Team, began investigating the threats.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation resulted in the obtaining of an Order of Protective Custody for Gerchow; 373 Indian Village Road, Slidell, and he was taken into custody.

Gerchow was transported to a facility in St. Charles Parish to be evaluated.

Further investigation by the Sheriff's Office into the threats led to the obtaining of an arrest warrant for Gerchow on the charge of Terrorizing.

A search warrant for his home was also obtained and during the search of his home, a cache of weapons, ammo and body armor was located.

STPSO said, on Friday, Dec. 22, Gerchow was released from the facility in St. Charles Parish and booked into the St. Charles Parish Jail as a fugitive out of St. Tammany Parish.

The Sheriff’s Office said he will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail at a later date.

Gerchow was associated with the church and known by the congregation and the pastor.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office stated that it has dealt with Gerchow in the past regarding disturbances and reports of erratic behavior on his part.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said that it is in communication with the Slidell Police Department on this case due to the church being located inside the city limits of Slidell.