"Rise Up" event aims to start movement in Monroe community

MONROE, La. -



"Rise Up."

"It's more than an event, it's a movement in an effort to stop a devastating trend in the City of Monroe.



"Since I've been in the City of Monroe death after death after death," actress, Funyanna Kirkpatrick, said.



"What inspired me was looking into the community and seeing there was a rise of gun violence," singer Jualea Hayes said.

Hayes knew two young men who died as a result of gun violence in the City of Monroe.

However, to fight it they first have to understand it.



"Things that the average youngster is faced with the influences of the streets, your environment, school, the neighborhoods," organizer Sam Crawford said.

"You know it's time for us to to be aware to be conscious, to be woke and recognize what's going on.," poet, Larry Bell said.

For Sam Crawford, it's all about reaching out.

"I want to be one of the ones that steps up and say look here I hear your voice," Crawford said.

Setting the stage for those voices to be heard.



"There are so many negative influences out there and the music is very important I don't think artists understand how powerful music is," rap artist, Marvin Moore said.



Your voice could even be heard by movement.



"I can express myself with this dance maybe it might open up a young lady maybe it might open up a young man," dancer Chandler Russell said.

They hope the Monroe community will come out in large numbers to rise with them.



"It's the first event for youth and parents to come out together and just be a part of something that's great especially that's gonna change the community," Kirkpartrick said.



"Change starts with us, change starts with youth and I'm hoping that everyone wants to be a part of change," Hayes said.



It's happening Sunday February 25, 2018 starting at 3pm. Tickets are on sale for $12 at Pickle Barrel in Monroe.