Police say two teens escaped custody & are on the run

MONROE, La. - (4/27/2018) Monroe Police want you to keep an eye out for two teens they say escaped custody this morning. Police say 17-year-old Dequanterio Dukes and 15-year-old Caleb White escaped from the Swanson Correctional Center this morning around 7:30 a.m.

They were last seen in the South Grand/Carolina Street area of Monroe.

If you see them or know where they may be, call (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of Ouachita Parish at (318) 388-2274.

Here is a picture of Dequanterio Dukes, sent to us from Monroe Police.

DEQUANTERIO DUKES Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

Here is a picture of Caleb White sent to use from Monroe Police

CALEB WHITE Courtesy: Monroe Police