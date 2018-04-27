Pine Bluff homicide victim has been identified.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINE BLUFF, Ar. (KARK) - Police say an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a man who was found dead in Lake Saracen Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that Antonio Bailey, 22, was the shooter.

Investigators also say the witnesses told officers where to find Bailey.

After questioning, Bailey was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and booked on a charge of Murder 1st Degree.

The victim's identity was released this morning.

He has been identified as Patrick McKenzie, 29, of Pine Bluff.