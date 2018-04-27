Local News

Pine Bluff homicide victim has been identified.

By: Jonathon Freeman

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 09:07 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 09:07 AM CDT

PINE BLUFF, Ar. (KARK) - Police say an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a man who was found dead in Lake Saracen Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that Antonio Bailey, 22, was the shooter.

Investigators also say the witnesses told officers where to find Bailey. 

After questioning, Bailey was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and booked on a charge of Murder 1st Degree.

The victim's identity was released this morning.

He has been identified as Patrick McKenzie, 29, of Pine Bluff.

