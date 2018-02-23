Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Ouachita Parish

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. - A man who was walking on US Hwy 165 was killed last night after being struck by a vehicle.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on US Hwy 165 near Dellwood Drive in south Monroe. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 GMC Yukon, driven by 29-year-old Willie Davis of Monroe, was traveling north on US Hwy 165 when his vehicle struck a pedestrian that was walking in the lanes of travel on the roadway.

The unidentified pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.

In 2018, Troop F has investigated 8 fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths.