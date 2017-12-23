Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrests The Grinch two days before Christmas

By: Chelsea Jones

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 10:04 AM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 10:04 AM CST

OUACHITA PARISH - With only one day until Christmas Eve, the community can be assured that Christmas will run smoothly this year. The Grinch Who Stole Christmas has been arrested an is off the streets, thanks to Sheriff Jay Russell and his officers. 

Sheriff Russell received a tip from Cindy Lou of Whoville Friday afternoon about The Grinch's plans to steal Christmas trees, ornaments, presents and more. 

The Grinch was walking along Highway 165 when he was apprehended and taken into police custody. Sheriff Russell said, “My hope is that all the residents of Ouachita Parish can now relax and have a very Merry Christmas."

Click here to see the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office Press Release on this arrest.

 

