Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement Program up for renewal

OUACHITA PARISH, La. - The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement Program has a 1.98 mills property tax that funds supplies and the money needed for surveillance and spraying activities.

Officials at the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District say the program has only been using 1.4 mills over the past four years.

Mosquitos are the bugs that people love to hate. Those in the community say if we lose the service that controls them, the twin cities could be in trouble.



"With the disease that's going around with them now, I think it's important that we spray for them bad boys because they absolutely wear me out, " said Ouachita Parish resident Mark Rutherford.

"If we don't have that truck, it'll kind of be messed up," said another Ouachita Parish resident Benterrious Tarver.

Officials at the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District say that the establishment of the program was due to an Encephalitis outbreak back in 1978.

In 2001, another outbreak in the twin cities affected 63 people and killed three. It made the need for a program more apparent.



The three components to the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District are surveillance, larviciding and adulticiding.

Officials confirm that surveillance is what the Abatement District uses to detect any viruses present in the mosquitos. Larviciding is controlling the juvenile version of mosquitos and adulticiding is controlling the adult bugs by spraying areas known to be affected.

Without surveillance through an abatement program, there would be no way to detect viruses that is being carried through mosquitos. This runs the risk of our area experiencing another deadly viral outbreak.

People in the community say this abatement program is a necessity to keep funding.

Spraying has already began across the parish.