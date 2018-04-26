Ouachita Parish Health Unit to offer no-cost STD testing today

It's Sexually Transmitted Diseases Awareness Month across the nation and health officials in the Bayou State are offering free testing.

In an effort to fight the high statistics the Louisiana Health Department is offering free STD testing across the region.

It's a statewide initiative to continue to promote STD Awareness Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Louisiana ranks first for syphilis cases and second for gonorrhea and chlamydia cases.

Health officials say in ouachita parish 1,488 people tested positive for chlamydia in 2017.

545 diagnosed with gonorrhea and there were 160 new cases of syphilis.

The office of public health is encouraging everyone to come out and learn their status.

"People don't realize the impact it has on the community. People don't realize the impact it has on the community emotionally and financially. It impacts a lot of folks, a lot of individuals," said Assistant Regional Administrator Jeff Toms.

The office will be testing for syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia and HIV.

It's absolutely no cost and there will be refreshments.

Testing will be held at the Ouachita Parish Public Health Unit located at 1650 DeSiard Street from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.