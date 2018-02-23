Officials investigating after shots fired at deputy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CATAHOULA Parish - The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a case involving someone shooting at a Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s office Detective on February 21, 2018 while he was outside a local restaurant in Jonesville on lunch break.

Detectives at this point have very few leads as to the identity of the shooter or a motive and are asking anyone with any information to contact the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s office at 318-744-5411 or the Louisiana State Police region 111 Detectives at 318-484-2190