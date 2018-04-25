Mother asks for school district's help after daughter is allegedly threatened on social media

HAMBURG - 2018 April 25

Brittney Franklin says her 12-year-old daughter Makyiah has a personality out of this world.

She calls her a firecracker.

"She's spicy, she has an attitude," she said. "I call her my little diva."

Monday afternoon, that sparky personality was dimmed a little after she allegedly received a threat from one of her classmates at Hamburg Middle School.

"Brittany says the threat came from Snapchat, and now she fears for her daughter's safety."

She sent us screenshots of the posts.

The first one shows racial slurs, including the sender saying, "I'm going to hang them and burn their bodies."



The second one says, "I didn't get hacked. I hate the "n" word. "I'm ready to fight Monday."

Now, Brittney says she feels like her hands are tied after making a plea for help from the school district and school officers.

She says nothing has been done.

"It makes me want to go out there and sit at the school house with my child so I can to make sure that nothing happens because I don't believe that the principal is going to stand up for her.

We reached out to the Hamburg School District, and they issued a statement:

"Undoubtedly, over the weekend a threatening Snapchat was sent out. The word school or Hamburg Middle School was NEVER mentioned. It has not been proved yet who all is involved. It has been reported to us and is under investigation. We have advised the parent to also report it to the Hamburg Police Department. As with any threat, we take these things very seriously.

Our priority remains the same---the students' safety. We have proven this all year long."

Brittney says most of all she just wants to feel like the school district has her child's best interest at heart.

"I'm just scared for my child," she said.

She's hoping school officials do something before her daughter or someone else's child is hurt.