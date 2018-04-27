Monroe apartment residents say broken agreement could get them kicked out

MONROE, La. -

Many residents living in Kingsway Apartments just got some shocking news.

A letter telling them they have to move out.



"Everybody's going through it I think 24 or 25 of us got the letters," Kingsway resident, Kimberly Wilson said.

"[It's] not right."

However, they say there's a big problem that's being overlooked.



"Why do we have to move and you're not going to renew our lease if we're on a pay plan," Wilson said.



They say the apartment made a special deal with residents to pay their rent and report their income. The Enterprise Income Verification or "EIV."

Residents say some of these agreements were made as recent as a week prior to the decision.

"How are they going to agree to let us pay the money and then turn back around," resident, Roshunda Givens said.



"Most people that live in Kingsway don't have income," Wilson said.

"How are they going to pay the bills? No way."



A single mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, says she felt blindsided by the news.



"Why is everything coming out like this," she said.



Despite losing her job this month, she says she did all she could to hold up her end.



"I did exactly what I had to do because I didn't want to lose my house," she said.



"My son's about to graduate, cap and gowns cost money, field trips cost money."



"How would you feel if it was you?" Community organizer, Tyrone Dickens, said.



We tried to get answers about why the agreement was canceled but the property owners declined to comment.

Then after we left the property a little while later we were approached by Monroe Police.

A complaint had been called on us for trying to ask one question. Why?



That's the same question residents are still asking property managers.



"She couldn't give me an answer to why was I paying this money back and she didn't know in the office herself," Givens said.



"I feel like if you're gonna stick with the pay plan we was put on a pay plan let us pay that money back," Wilson said.

KTVE/KARD still hasn't been able to get a response from property owners, but the Kingsway tenants say they don't plan on letting this one go anytime soon.

