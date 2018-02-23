WEST MONROE, La. - UPDATE (2/23/18): Additional details in a West Monroe sexual assault case says four women were attacked by the arrestee in separate incidents.

Daniel Hammitt, 27 of West Monroe, was arrested on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

According to multiple arrest reports, on February 21, 2018, at 11:49 p.m., the West Monroe Police Department responded to Glenwood Medical Mall in reference to a rape complaint.

The victim, an 86 year old female, advised a white male attacked her and sexually assaulted her in the parking lot. She said the male forced his way into her vehicle and attacked her violently. She said the male forced her shirt up and touched her breasts, as well as forcing his fingers and hand into her genitals. The victim said she fought with the suspect for several minutes and the suspect placed a sweater over her mouth and nose and attempted to cut off her air supply. She said after the attack, Hammit fled the scene. The woman had bruising on both arms, a cut on her mouth, and trauma to her genitals.

Following this complaint, another victim reported the Hammitt attempted to force his way into her vehicle in the parking lot of Office Depot. The victim said the male chased her through the parking lot and attempted to pull her doors open prior to fleeing the area.

On February 22, 2018, officers with WMPD responded to 3304 Cypress Street for a battery complaint. This victim reported a white male, later identified as Daniel Hammitt, approached her in the parking lot of the business and asked her for directions. The victim said she gave Hammitt directions and he grabbed her by the waist and hugged her. She said she did not know Hammitt, nor did she wish for him to touch her. She said Hammitt would not let her go while he was holding her waist and propositioned her for sexual favors, telling her he would pay her $200.00.

Another victim, also at 3304 Cypress Street on February 22, 2018, said a suspect, also identified as Hammitt, approached her in the parking lot of the business and asked her for directions. The victim said she gave him directions and then he propositiioned her for sexual favors and told her he would pay $200.00. She said she also did not know Hammitt.

The suspect was located on scene and was detained. Hammitt matched the description given by several witnesses and the victims.

During an interview, Hammitt admitted to attacking the 86 year old female, but said he did not remember everything that happened. He also admitted to running in the parking lot after the second victim. Hammitt then admitted to a third incident where he approached a victim and offered her $200.00 for sex and also admitted to propositioning another female at that same location on the same date.

Hammitt has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for 1st degree rape, two counts soliciting for prostitutes, simple battery and car jacking.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/21/18):

In West Monroe, police are looking for a man that attacked an 85-year-old woman in a parking lot. Now their asking for your help in tracking the suspect down.

Police say it happened right here at the Glenwood Medical Mall parking lot just before noon.

They say the suspect was in the area asking for a ride when he attacked an elderly woman and fled on foot.

People even more surprised the attack happened in the middle of the day.

"It's no longer what's done in the dark it's being done out in the light," Warren said.

"It was broad daylight when this woman was attacked trying to get to her car," Sullivan said.

It's a crime that will keep everyone on their toes and their eyes peeled.

"Now we have to watch out all the time," Sullivan said.

You never know who that person may be.

Police haven't caught the suspect yet, but they do have an idea of what he looks like.

They describe him as a white male he was wearing a blue jacket and blue pants, heavy set, about average height, five-foot-seven or five-foot-eight inches tall.

Sullivan says employees and patients here aren't taking any chances in the meantime.

"The big thing is that people are packing guns now," she said.

"If they're going to be bold like that we've gotta be bold in how we protect ourselves," Warren said.

While West Monroe investigators work to track down the suspect people are encouraged to look out for themselves.

"Watch where you're at," Warren said.

"You need to be conscious of your surroundings if you're walking in a parking lot you need to see who's following you," Warren said.

However, they are also more ready to look out for each other.

"We need to help protect them by making sure we catch people like this," Warren said.

Witnesses say West Monroe Police and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating this case.

We will give more details on this case as they become available.