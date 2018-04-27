Magnolia robbery turns into manhunt/ pursuit

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - 2018 April 26

When Roy Spears can make time to get away from work, he and his wife jump in what he calls his old school red truck and head to Magnolia to run some errands such as paying bills.

"Other than that, I try to stay out of this town, cause man they get your money," said Spears.

Today they learned little more than how much they owed on their water bill; he found out that Magnolia had just been hit with two robberies Monday morning.

"Well, I didn't know it, but I know it's possible to happen around here," he said. "Anything is possible these days the way it's going, but this here, I'm just coming to Magnolia today, and heard about this here. I hope they catch him!

Police say 18-year-old Tovorrier Grissom of Magnolia and 19-year-old Joseph Alvarado of San Marcos are the pair police say is behind the crime.

Around 3:30 Monday morning, officers got the call of an armed robbery on Southern Arkansas University's campus.

Officers found the suspect vehicle five minutes away from campus at the Magnolia Travel Center.

It was there they found the pair, Alvarado got away, but Grissom led them on chase leading to North Vine Street where he crashed into a utility pole.

But it didn't end there, Grissom got away.

Two hours later, another robbery was reported in Waldo where two firearms were stolen, and police found the same two were behind the crime.

"It ain't the world. It's the people in the world these days. These people done went slam crazy."

And as for Roy, he never lets his guard down.

"People ain't right headed these days. They ain't right."

Because he says that anything can happen anywhere at any time.



