Louisianans encouraged to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BATON ROUGE, La. - Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging Louisiana residents to participate in the day’s numerous events around the State.

“More than half of the patients prescribed opioid painkillers have or expect to have extra pills left over, and one-fifth of those individuals share their pills with a friend or family member,” said General Landry. “This is a problem of epidemic proportions, and we want to do all we legally can to end it.”

So General Landry’s office has teamed up with several sheriff offices, police departments, fire departments, and area hospitals to help host drug take back events organized by the Drug Enforcement Agency. These efforts provide people avenues for safe and proper disposal of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs.

“More than 70,000 emergency room visits each year result from medication accidents by children under age 18,” added General Landry “So for the safety of our children and families, I encourage all Louisianans to do some spring cleaning and drop off their leftover prescriptions drugs.”

General Landry previously joined with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators to provide permanent prescription drug drop boxes – free of charge – to law enforcement offices across Louisiana.

The list of Saturday’s drop off sites in Louisiana may be found at http://www.agjefflandry.com/Article/7571/5. And the current list of permanent drop boxes in our State may be found at www.EndTheEpidemicLA.org.