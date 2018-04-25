Louisiana Entrepreneurs: Walmart wants you!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW ORLEANS, La. - (4/25/2018) Arkansas-based Walmart is looking to business owners and entrepreneurs in Louisiana. Registration is open now for next Open Call, set for June 13, 2018 in Bentonville, AR.

Just last year, the Louisiana's Mike Wisecarver got the retailer to to stock his BOOYAH CLEAN BOAT WASH.

You could be next! CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!

Below is the full press release sent to NBC 10 from Walmart:

NEW ORLEANS - April 25, 2018 – Often times, the best ideas are right in our own back yard. So, why not you? Attention entrepreneurs, Walmart is looking to serve up the big break you’ve been looking for during Walmart’s Open Call scheduled for June 13, 2018 in Bentonville, Arkansas. You can apply now for a chance to secure a seat at a table with one of the company’s buyers by visiting walmart-jump.com; the deadline is May 4.

“Since participating in Open Call last year, our EPA Safer Choice Certified Direct Release product, BOOYAH CLEAN BOAT WASH is on the shelves of more than 900 Walmart stores,” said Harahan, Louisiana-based Mike Wisecarver, owner of BOOYAH CLEAN BOAT WASH. “Walmart recognizes the ingenuity of our line of award winning (2017 First Place – EPA Gulf Guardian Award) marine cleaning products, that are safer for the environment, our customers and their families. This experience has given our product national recognition, and I encourage local entrepreneurs to participate in Open Call.”

“Walmart’s investment in U.S. -manufactured products goes beyond the shelf. The investment is also in the entrepreneurs’ dream, and that can be an emotional experience for everyone involved,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s vice president of Merchandise Services and U.S. Manufacturing. “By investing in products that support American jobs, we’re able to bring new products to our shelves and new jobs to our communities.”

Attendees at this year’s Open Call could secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in a local market, to supplying hundreds or even thousands of stores, Sam’s Club locations and Walmart.com. The daylong event informs, empowers and encourages all who attend while providing a great networking opportunity for local entrepreneurs.

A brand new batch of products identified during the 2017 Open Call event recently landed on Walmart store shelves, representing the dreams of dozens of entrepreneurs across the country, including:

• Louisiana-based business owner Mike Wisecarver pitched BOOYAH CLEAN BOAT WASH at Open Call 2017. His product is now at more than 900 stores.

• Louisiana’s woman-owned Southern Design secured a deal with Walmart to sell University specific wall art. The unique product caught the eye of buyers with the on trend look and uniqueness.

• Orlando residents are beaming with pride after O’Dang Hummus fulfilled founder Jesse Wolfe’s childhood dream and secured a deal to put their low calorie healthy snack on Walmart shelves. As of today, the O’Dang Hummus products can be found in more than 2,000 stores.

• ZolliPops CEO, Alina Morse, proves that age is only a number. The 12-year old entrepreneur from Michigan landed her products on the shelves of over 4,500 Walmart locations.

• Sleep is essential and Terra Beauty Products Bars showcased their Florida-manufactured Go To Sleep Natural Pillow Mist to buyers, earning the product a trial in 85 stores.

• Curries by Nature Simmer Sauces is a Texas-based business that landed a deal to sell its authentic Indian Simmer Sauce in more than 400 stores.

• The health & beauty category is testing Sundari, LLC’s Neem Hand Oil in approx. 100 stores. The quality hand oil is manufactured in California.

• RedHead Wine of Youngstown, Ohio, is the product of a third generation wine maker who paired perfectly with Walmart during Open Call in 2017, securing a deal to be on the shelves of 150-plus stores.

• Room décor takes on a whole new perspective with Decalcomania’s Augmented Reality Wall Posters, currently available in 1,000 stores and manufactured in Idaho.

In January 2013, Walmart announced it intends to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs over 10 years. Based on data from Boston Consulting Group, it’s estimated that 1 million new U.S. jobs will be created through this initiative. Last year, Walmart spent $521 million with Louisiana suppliers, supporting 25,015 local jobs.



About Walmart in Louisiana

In Louisiana we serve customers at 139 retail units and online through Walmart Grocery Pickup, Walmart.com and Jet.com. We are proud to employ 36,309 associates in Louisiana. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $521 million with Louisiana suppliers in FYE17, which supported 25,015 supplier jobs. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are active in the communities where we live and work and invest in communities through local grants, customer engagement and associate volunteer efforts. In FYE17, we contributed more than $28.86 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Louisiana. Learn more at the Walmart Today blog, and our Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram channels.