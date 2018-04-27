Life skills class reaches milestone while changing young lives in Shreveport

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - A Shreveport City Court program keeps young people from going to jail and puts them on track towards success. The Optimal Life Skills class reaches a milestone Thursday.

This class is for people who've committed misdemeanors and are referred by the judge's discretion. It teaches them life skills so they won't return to court and 90-percent of graduates don't.

The Optimal Potential Life Skills Class graduates its two-thousandth person. It's a four day, extensive training class through that focuses on aspects such as goal setting and conflict resolution.

"It was very fun, learning how to get along with people and making better decisions in life and having respect for people," said Ladarius Jackson, Life Skills Class graduate.

Graduates said it's changed their perspective.

"Well before I came I was like oh I don't want to go to this class, it's going to be a waste of time, I could at home with my kids or something. But after the first day of doing the class he actually upon my eyes to reality, to see that life is real. And life is about the choices you make and if you decide to make bad choices then you have to suffer with the consequences," said Olivia Owens, Life Skills Class graduate.

Their success were met with tears of joy as a mother and grandmother came to surprise their graduate.

"She came home talking about this class and I mean she was uplifted and I could see it. She was glowing, she was smiling, positive attitude," said Patsy Davis, mother.

"For me, the thinking before I act was a big thing. That was the reason I was here. So that was a big part. And just believing in myself. You know, don't waste life and don't end up in slick places that you don't need to be," said Jacobia Davis, Life Skills Class graduate.

"I feel lifted and I'm proud of her," said Jannie Smith, grandmother.

All thanking their coach Ron Anderson for helping them.

"It's just a rewarding experience to see people come in who may feel defeated that no one cares and they have some of the worst handicaps where they don't believe in themselves. After four days of intensive class work you see the result that we get. People who are ready to go out into the world and make better choices," said Ron Anderson, Optimal Potential Life Skills Class coach.

Anderson said classes like this can make a bigger impact.

"We need more mechanisms like this in the state that's been called the incarceration capital of the world," Anderson said.

The Optimal Potential Life Skills class started in 2012 and Thursday they officially graduated 2,002 people. Anderson said most go on to college, jobs and even the military.