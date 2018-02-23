La. Secretary of State sued for sexual harassment by former employee

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA) - Secretary of State, Tom Schedler, has been accused of sexual harassment by a former employee in a recent lawsuit filed against him.

Dawn Ross, who served as an administrative specialist for his office where she claims that since her being hired in 2004 until present that Schedler has made numerous unwanted sexual advances towards her while abusing his authority whenever she declined. In the affidavit Ross detailed several encounters with Schedler stating that he has sent her love letters, gifts, offered to take her out on dates, and even "sex-tape."

"On several occasions, Schedler followed Petitioner to see where she was going and who she was meeting, even enlisting the assistance of Secretary of State security personnel to report to him Petitioner’s whereabouts. Which, when confronted, Schedler did not deny," the affidavit reads.

Ross goes on to list over a dozen other instances that span across multiple years, each time Ross declines and makes plainly clear of her disinterest in him to which she says results in her being transferred after each interaction. She details one occasion that led to her being transferred to a different position in which she had no real job duties and that she was "exiled" until she gave in to his advances.

"Thereafter, defendant transferred Petitioner to work at the Old State Capitol where she was given virtually nothing to do all day. At the time of her transfer, defendant Schedler made it clear to her that she was going to be exiled until she learned how to please him and make him happy," read the affidavit.

So far, Tom Schedler has only released a statement claiming that the Office of the Secretary of State takes any allegation of sexual harassment very seriously and the he believes in a safe workplace free from harassment.

"I have not seen the suit or the specific details but as the father of three grown daughters and three granddaughters I can assure the public that I believe in a safe workplace, free from harassment, and will continue my record of transparency with my constituents,” said Schedler.

Also in the statement Schedler makes mention to his marital situation sayin in part: "My wife and I have been living apart for a long time and our friends and family have known of our personal status and have lovingly supported our decision. We still very much respect one another and are fully committed to sharing in family events..." the released said.

Since the sexual harassment allegations came to light, the Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director Stephen Handwerk released a statement asking for Secretary of State Schedler to resign,

“Secretary of State Schedler either needs to clear his name or step down. It’s deeply troubling that he isn’t denying the allegations and is still holding his position. This is beyond party politics. We hope that by morning the republican leaders of our state have strongly condemned these despicable actions and that the only reason they haven't already is because they have their heads down working on budget compromises.”

