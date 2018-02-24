MONROE, La - (2/23/18) -- The State has rested and the defense has begun bringing forth its witnesses. Judge Carl Sharp confirms that the trial will continue on Monday.

Initially the trial was expected to go to jury today.

The defense began calling witnesses with Chief of Sterlington Police, Barry Bonner.

This was day three in the trial for the State of Louisiana versus Tracy Govan. He is the driver prosecutors claim hit and killed Sergeant David Elahi.

(2/21/18) -- Attorney's tell us that the trial may last an entire week due to the many witnesses having to take the stand.

Tracy Govan is accused of hitting and killing Sergeant David Elahi in July of 2016, injuring two additional officers.

Govan faces a number of charges for the crash including vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury, improper lane usuage and being impaired while driving.

(2/20/18) -- Friends and family are hoping justice will finally be served this week for the death of Sterlington police officer Sergeant David Elahi.

"The trial will last through this week. We're not exactly sure how long yet but it's been a long time coming for sure," says Dana Parsely.

There was one more hearing tuesday morning in the process for closure for Sergeant Elahi's fiancee, Dana Parsely. Judge Carl V. Sharp oversaw jury selection that began Tuesday morning for Tracy Govan, the man facing several charges connected to the July 2016 death of Elahi.

"It's been really nerve wracking I think for the entire family. It's definitely really hard going through all the court proceedings and all the different hearings. It's been pushed out a lot and that's been really tough for all of us," says Parsely.

A year and a half of going back and forth between hearings has put a damper and a strain for those waiting to hear the outcome, but it will hopefully be the ending that family and friends need to close that chapter.

"Well, I think it'll bring a little bit of closure to finally actually go through the trial process because we feel like we get so close to being at trial and then it gets pushed out again," says Parsely.