Grab it while you can, last minute shopping for the holidays

MONROE - The National Purchase Diary Group completed a survey that indicates last minute shopping is not as common as it used to be. However, there are still some last minute shoppers racing the clock to try and get all of their holiday gifts before it's too late.

The busiest days for shopping traffic in brick and mortar stores are December 23 and 24 according to Forbes. Consumers are usually out getting those gifts they waited until the last minute to get, "I do everything last minute to be honest with you, it just makes more sense for me to do it last minute. I'm not good at hiding gifts, so if i do it last minute they'll be able to get it on Christmas instead of getting it way early," said shopper Briana Johnson.

While some may be last minute shopping to avoid spoiling secrets, others say it's just second nature. I think i'm a guy and that's what most guys are thinking. In the store right now at Best Buy is guys so anyway that's just probably one of the things we do best is procrastinate," said Senator Mike Walsworth.

Forbes also explains the holiday shopping season has become a lot different with more people taking advantage of online shopping. They say people have become more confident using mobile devices and smartphones to shop. Johnson said though that may be true, the crowds inside the stores are pretty crazy, "[stores are] hectic everybody's everywhere trying to get last minute stuff."

Walsworth on the other hand said taking it easy is the way to go "look you know what it is and you just enjoy life, it's what you got to do."

Holiday sales are expected to exceed one trillion dollars this year which is a four percent increase from 2015.