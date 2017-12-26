Free gifts & toys given to families at Best Buy Soul Food Restaurant

MONROE, La. - It was all smiles this morning as parents and children braved the cold for presents.

For the 17th year, dozens of people lined up outside the best buy restaurant located in Monroe's Booker T. Washington neighborhood.

Families who came out got to walk away with toys and a hot meal.

The event is something the organizer says people in the community look forward to throughout the year.

"This is what god told me to do and I just do it. Every year, I say I am not going to do it again and about three months before my phone starts ringing. And I start having little dreams and it's like the man upstairs says you gone do it again," said organizer Cordell Blockson.

Mr. Blockson says the event would not be possible without donations from volunteers.

