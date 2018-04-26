Forbes names Louisiana Tech one of nation's best values

RUSTON, La. - (4/26/2018) Forbes’ list of America’s Best Value Colleges has again ranked Louisiana Tech University among the top higher education institutions in the nation.

Only the top 300 public and private higher education institutions in the United States make the Forbes Best Value Colleges report. Louisiana Tech came in at No. 148 in the nation with only LSU ranked higher among Louisiana’s public universities.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

“Ensuring that our students receive an unparalleled educational experience is our top priority,” said Louisiana Tech President Les Guice. “I’m proud of our faculty and staff for their dedication to our University and the positive impact they have on our students.”

“College has become one of the biggest financial decisions students and their families make,” Forbes said in its release of the America’s Top Colleges 2018 list. “With the May 1 decision deadline for most colleges fast approaching, admitted students are facing a crucial choice about where to put down a deposit. Geography, academics, and prestige all play a role. But for many students, the most important consideration is money.”

Forbes’ America’s Best Value 2018 report is the latest in a list of recent national rankings for Louisiana Tech in measures of quality and value. In addition to a seventh consecutive Tier One National Universities ranking last September, Kiplinger named Louisiana Tech as the best college value in the state. The University was also named a Military Friendly School for the third year in a row, and several value rankings reinforced Tech’s value for both in- and out-of-state students.

For the complete list of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges 2016 rankings, visit the Forbes website.

