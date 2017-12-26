Fire destroys home on Christmas Eve

EL DORADO, Ark.- - "I realized it was too late and I went back in there to get her and him," said fire victim Mike Evans.

Early Christmas Eve the Evans family woke up to the unimaginable.

A fire was burning inside the first home they had ever owned.

"I went back in to get my phone and my keys and was blown out of the house when I was coming out," said Mr. Evans.

According to Parker's Chapel firefighters, small space heater caused the flames.

Luckily for them, help was nearby.

"I ran outside and went to his brother's house since he was a fireman," said Emily Johnson.

Mike's twin brother, Patrick Evans, a volunteer firefighter came to running to the rescue.

"He'd just come out as soon as I got over here and I could see the flames coming from the living room," said Patrick.

For more than two hours first responders worked to put out the fire. Unfortunately it was too late, leaving the Evans to lose everything the day before Christmas.

"We had Christmas tree all his presents in there. We lost all that his stocking and all his toys."

But despite all the precious items and belonging lost, the family says what hurts the most is losing their three pets.

"My dog.... he asked about the dog this morning.' says Mike.

Click here to donate to the Evan's family.