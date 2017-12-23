EXCLUSIVE: Unlocking the key to the city controversy

MONROE, La. - The controversy pot is still stirring over Mayor Jamie Mayo's decision to give Minister Louis Farrakhan the keys to the city of Monroe.

However, he says this isn't new information.

"I issued a key back in January and nothing was said," Mayo said.

Originally, he gave a key to the city to Yuri Muhammad, an understudy of Farrakhan long before he awarded this one.

Mayo says this was due to the Nation of Islam's involvement in a community service event on Martin Luther King Day celebration in January of 2017.

Mayo heard Farrakhan was in town after attending his grand daughter's graduation from Grambling State University and wanted to meet.

He decided to have the meeting and deliver the gesture face to face.

He also invited other city officials to participate, but only the ones he felt like needed to hear the message.

"It was incumbent upon me to invite individuals that I thought would be interested in hearing him," Mayo said.

However, when the The Monroe Free Press released got ahold of some inflammatory statements in the speech people were furious.

Members of the Nation of Islam in Monroe say Farrakhan's words were taken out of context.

"People will take things and blow it out of proportion to make their own self look good," we don't produce evil in our people all I see today is unity.

During the Nation of Islam's press conference to refute 'hate group' claims, emotions were running high between a reporter and Verbon Muhammad and he made this statement.

"We don't' allow white people in our meetings period," Muhammad said.

Mayo disagrees with what was said in that meeting because it takes away from what the visit with Farrakhan was all about.

"To unite, to be together, to work together ," Mayo said.

When it comes to the controversial minister being invited back to Monroe, Mayo said he's welcomed back with open arms.

"He wanted to come back, not to speak but to see the projects that a black man had led here in the City of Monroe," Mayo said.

Things have taken a negative turn, but Mayo hopes this sparks a new positive conversation about race and community relations in the long run.

"I think that this will take it's course but before it takes it's course we need to sit down and talk about this."