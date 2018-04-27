Escaping the Fire: Do you have a plan?

MONROE, La. - (4/26/2018) For Marie Carney a smoke alarm is the sound that saves lives.

"I was working at a bowling alley it was a Saturday morning I was a cook in the little kitchen area we had a 1-50 children in the building under the age of 12 maybe two or three of their parents were there, said Marie Carney of West Monroe, remembering a very scary situation at a bowling alley in upstate New York.

It was morning of bowling fun quickly interrupted.

"A young man came in and lit up the French fry machine so we could cook and it exploded and it went through every vent and it was drops of fire falling with the oil," she said.

Carney could have panicked but she didn't.

"There was plan in place how to get the children out which we hoped would never be needed one guy went one way i went the other side of the building we told everybody what to do," said Carney who moved to the Arklamiss several years ago.

And fortunately.

"We met in the common area out front and everyone was accounted for and there were no injuries," she said.

They had a plan and the plan worked but unfortunately several people have lost their lives in the Arklamiss this year after being trapped in burning homes unable to escape the fire.

Two boys in Bastrop 8-year-old J'marion Holmes and 7-year-old Kadrick Robinson were trapped inside their Bastrop home and were unable to escape the flames and fire earlier this month.

Three year old Trinity Jones died in a fire in her home in January in Morehouse Parish.

Her grandmother and one year old sister barely escaped the blaze on Mer Rouge/Collinston highway.

A working smoke detector was not found in the home, a factor in three of four fatal fires that same weekend in January in the state.

Numbers from the State Fire Marshall's Office say there have been 30 fire related deaths in Louisiana since mid-December. Fire officials say the importance of smoke detectors cannot be emphasized enough.

In 20-18 alone, 17 have died and six were injured in residential structure fires.

Here in Monroe this fire on Millhaven Road two weeks ago killed a 15 year old boy.

"They are able to see how smoke builds in layers," said Antonio Smith, Public Information Officer for the Monroe Fire Department.

The Monroe Fire Department starts teaching fire prevention at an early age.

Taking a mobile education unit on location to schools, festival, nursing homes anywhere they can spread their life saving lessons.

We caught up with some kids getting a life saving lesson at Forsyth Park...

Smoke began pouring in the fire education center and the kids were instructed step by step what to do to get out alive.

"When we bring them out or go into the schools the first thing we ask them is do you have a working smoke detector in your home, " said Smith.

"If we instill it was an early age we reduce fire deaths from happening," said Monroe Fire Chief, Terry Williams.

Every year as many as 4-thousand people die in house fires. Many happen at night when most people are sleeping.

"If you don't have that notification there is nothing to alert you of the presence of smoke or fire in the home the chances of you being being able to escape the percentage drops," said Smith.

Fire officials say smoke alarms are inexpensive. Many departments like Monroe give them away free of charge.

"The department will actually come in and install one them for you," said Smith.

"We have been stressing that for several years. We have installed thousands of smoke alarms in Monroe," he said.

"If a resident calls and tells us they don't have an escape plan they just basically want us to inspect their homes for fire hazards we will gladly go out and inspect those homes, said Chief Williams.

"We also teach them the importance of having an escape route knowing what to do where to go in the event of a fire. Waiting for the fire to happen if not the time to figure it out.

There needs to be a plan the plan needs to be practiced and not only do you need to have a primary means of escape you need to have a secondary means of escape," said Smith.

Marie Carney is very thankful her employer had an escape plan and she's convinced if they hadn't had one.

Lives could have been lost when the bowling alley caught fire.

"I was terrified I mean when you see flames dropping from the ceiling everywhere you go. It's kinda disconcerting we there was a gentleman who had an apartment upstairs we thought he was there turns out he wasn't. The noise was tremendous and the sizzling as every drop fell. We just moved the way we were suppose to move nobody panicked even the children didn't panicked the only question was should we take the bowling shoes off and we said no let's go, " Carney laughed.

For more information on a fire safety plan or to get a free smoke alarm in the City of Monroe you can call the Monroe Fire Department at 318-329-2437 or 318-329-2475.