Doe's Eat Place 'feeds the forgotten' for Christmas

MONROE, La. - In the spirit of giving, Doe's Eat Place provided warm meals for those who are sometimes forgotten.

Volunteers set up shop underneath the 1-20 bridge on Deisard Street to feed those in need and on-duty first responders.

Dozens dropped by just to get their hands on a warm Christmas meal.

We caught up with one proud grandmother who says the event was truly a blessing.

"They could have been at home with their families doing what everybody do on Christmas Day, but they took the time away from their families to come out here to do this and i think that's good."

Organizers were also giving away free winter clothing to help fight the chill.

