Cinemark bans large bags in theaters
MONROE, La. - The Cinemark Movie Theatre chain is banning large bags and packages in theaters.
The restriction was put into place, starting on Thursday, February 22, 2018, in an effort to enhance the safety and security of guests and employees.
Any bags or packages measuring larger than 12” x 12” x 6” will not be permitted into the theatre.
Medical equipment bags and diaper bags are an exception to the rule.
As part of the new policy, Cinemark reserves the right to inspect all packages and bags that enter the theatre.
