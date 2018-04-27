Chicot County Sheriff's Department looking for missing man

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Chicot County Sheriff's Office

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. - (4/27/2018) The Chicot County Sheriff's Office wants your help to find a missing man. They say 21-year-old Alexander D. Mondragon has been missing since April 12th.

He has black hair, is about 5'7" tall, weighing 180 lbs, and he was last seen in Dumas, Arkansas, where he was let go from his job. He may be driving a white 2012 4-door Dodge pickup, with the Arkansas license plate 661VLA

If you've seen him or know where he may be, call the Chicot County Sheriff's Office at (870) 265-8020