Chicken Salad Chick opens location in North Monroe

The doors to Monroe's newest lunchtime hotspot are open!

The Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick ia located at 1911 Lamy Lane in the Walmart Super Center parking lot.

The Monroe location will be the 86th franchise store. It's providing jobs to more than 60 people in the area.

Construction started in late-January and now after less than four months the restaurant is open for business.

In the spirit of giving the company is treating customers to special giveaways leading up to the weekend.

"Our first 100 guest who purchase the chick will receive free chicken salad for a year. So that's one large quick chick which is essentially a pound every month for the next twelve months and then if you can't make it to the first 100 don't worry because anyone that dines with us can enter to win free chicken salad for a year," said marketing manager, Allison Bradford.

Customers two through 100 will get to take home a free pound for the next twelve months.

The company will also be giving away tumblers and coolers over the next few days to customers who drop by on specific days.

The winner of the free pound of chicken salad for a week is Monroe's Tyrone Wiggins. He camped out for more than 15 hours. He says he is going to use his weekly chicken salad to mentor.

"By me being able to get this chicken salad once a week now as I mentor and I am able to bring them here once a week and let them eat. I get a free chicken salad and a child that I can help out some type of way," said Wiggins.

