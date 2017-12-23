CenturyLink says no holiday bonus a week before Christmas

By: Chelsea Jones

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 09:47 AM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 09:47 AM CST

THE NEWS STAR - According to our news content partners at the News-Star, CEO of CenturyLink, Glen Post, told employees just days before Christmas that they would not be receiving their annual holiday bonus. 

Post sent out a letter on Dec. 18 explaining to employees that because of low cash flow, they would not be collecting the seasonal monetary reward.

After meetings with his executive team, Post called this, "a very difficult decision." Click here for the News-Star’s complete story.

