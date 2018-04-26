Cartwright parents react to school zone policy controversy

CARTWRIGHT, La. - Parents are frustrated with the sudden news that their kids at Choudrant High School and Elementary

may have to get their education elsewhere.

The way they got the news has tensions even higher.

"We're very angry that Lincoln Parish School Board sent the letter home with our children with our children during testing week," Choudrant parent, Wendy Michele Pesnell said.

Now people in the Cartwright community are speaking up.



Families like the Pesnell's, who live only five miles away from Choudrant High School,say this move will be a huge inconvenience.



"It's just too far," Wendy M. Pesnell said.

"The children here in Cartwright have been going to Choudrant for over 50 years."



Trent Pesnell, a senior at Choudrant High, would not be affected but he knows future kids would be.



"They would be taken away from Choudrant and the Choudrant family," he said.

"Children who are now in 7th grade and below would have to leave," Wendy M. Pesnell said.

"I have two half brothers and I'm assuming they would have to move schools," Trent said.

Wendy Rashell Pesnell is related to Wendy Michelle Pesnell through marriage. Trent is her youngest son.

"The age difference on the brothers is going to send one to Jackson Parish and one that can stay in Choudrant a little longer," Wendy R. Pesnell said.

Some believe the move is to get Jackson Parish schools more federal dollars.



"They're wanting to put money before our students which is not going to happen," Wendy M. Pesnell said.



"Why is it [that] in 2018 it's so important to take them back?" Wendy R. Pesnell said.

"I think it's wrong."

While they speculate they want school officials to consider their solution. Leaving the zones the way tjhey are.



"Everyone was happy how it was," Trent said.

"Everything was doing fine. I mean I don't see any other solution."



"I say leave them where they are cause all your going to do is split up families," Wendy R. Pesnell said.

There are other smaller communities, with people living on the Jackson Lincoln Parish line that are rumored to be affected by the zone change.

A group of concerned parents are aiming to work with school board officials in Lincoln and Jackson parishes to come to a resolution everyone can live with.



If approved the new zones would go into effect in August of 2020.