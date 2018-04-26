California woman arrested in Louisiana on 135 counts of child pornography possession

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) - De'Nika Turner, 25, of Victorville, CA. has been arrested for possession of child pornography in Morgan City.

On April 10, Morgan City Police detectives began their investigation into a residence on Egle St.

Today, the MPD, along with assistance from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Unit and the Lafayette Police Department, executed the search warrant and found 135 separate files of child pornography on the suspect's device.

Turner was arrested and taken to the Morgan City Jail for booking. The investigation is still ongoing.