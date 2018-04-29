Birthday ends in tragedy as one man is left dead in early morning shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's responded to a call of shots fired that left one dead and another injured Saturday morning around 3:14 a.m.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 1800 block of Jade Avenue when two men in hooded sweatshirts who demanded money from both of the victims before shooting them killing 24-year-old Ricardo Alberto Agular hours after his birthday.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation so details are limited at this time, more information will be released as it arrives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or crimestoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.