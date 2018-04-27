Attorney of former Civic Center Director says they want justice

MONROE, La. - Charles Thomas and his attorney went to City Hall expecting to have a hearing. They instead learned that they would first have to meet with Mayor Jamie Mayo about the next steps in this case. Thomas' attorney says all they want is justice for Charles Thomas because they believe he was wrongfully fired.

Thomas is the former director at the Monroe Civic Center. Thomas was fired two weeks ago but his attorney says that should have never happened. He was wrongfully punished. They want to set the record straight, they just want justice.

"Justice is restoration to his old job, it is back pay for the amount that he's lost, it is money for mental distress that he's suffered and is constantly suffering as a result of not having his job and any benefits he may have lost during the process," said Scott.

Scott talked with the media today on Thomas' behalf, he believes his client is being used as a scapegoat. He says there is a big mistake that happened that wasn't Thomas' fault and there's evidence proving Thomas wasn't responsible.

"The person that was over community affairs had shifted all of the personnel working with the Civic Center around and he assigned people to positions that they weren't trained for," Scott said.

Charles Thomas has worked for the Monroe Civic Center for 13 years making the battle that he's fighting right now a difficult one."He feels very badly, I guess it would be bad for anybody if your income was cut off and you had been used to that income and you had based your livelihood and you had based all of your bills on that income," said Scott.

Scott says all Thomas ever wanted and still wants to do is advance the Monroe Civic Center.

"We have the facility -- how can we maximize the use of the facility and how can we maximize the amount that the city could recover or earn from the facility," he said.

City Hall says they cannot comment on personnel matters. Scott and Thomas say they don't have a numerical figure about the back pay they expect to receive but they say they'll have a better idea once Thomas is reinstated.

Thomas was earning a little over $63,000 as the director of the Monroe Civic Center according to a database provided from our partners at the News Star.

